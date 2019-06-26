Nokia 3.2 Review: A good blend of Android and beauty

The latest phone that HMD Global is offering is Nokia 3.2.

HMD Global-owned brand Nokia has been targeting the budget smartphone market in India for quite some time. The company has been successful in reviving the Nokia brand but is yet to capture the smartphone market in the budget segment. Nokia was one of the most popular brands in the smartphone segment in India and used to be a market leader. They lost ground after they failed to upgrade themselves when touch screen phones were launched back in 2007 with the first phone being the iPhone.

Now, the smartphone brand is looking to make things right as it aims to compete in the budget smartphone brand segment against the likes of Realme and Redmi phones. Nokia has released a number of phones in the recent past but the high prices of the smartphones and heavy competition in this segment have not made things easy for the smartphone brand. The latest phone that HMD Global is offering is Nokia 3.2.

The phone has a big display screen with a 4000mAh battery. It has a plastic body, which definitely looks classy for this segment but the size of the phone made it a little uncomfortable for me while I was holding it with one hand. It also has an icon for Google Assistant right in the middle of the screen which might attract a lot of customers.

Nokia 3.2 Specifications

The Nokia 3.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor which is backed by a 2GB RAM which can be upgraded to 3GB as well. The phone has 6.26-inch HD+ IPS display with the storage space ranging from 16GB to 32GB. It has a microSD slot and with dual SIM support as well. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia 3.2 is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.2 Display and Design

Nokia phones are usually good in design and Nokia 3.2 is no exception. The smartphone has an elegant finish at the back that can attract many customers. The Nokia branding is visible at the back with the Android One branding at the bottom. Nokia 3.2 can easily fend off rivals with its looks, if not the specifications.

There is a 6.26-inch HD+ display on the phone that is decent. It produces vibrant colours that are adequately fine for a phone at this price. That being said, the sunlight legibility of the display is average and it becomes hard to read the text sometimes.

Nokia 3.2 Cameras

Talking about the camera, the phone sports a 13-megapixel f/2.2 rear camera which will allow users to take good pictures when the lighting is proper. It all supports an HDR which is quite good. It gives really good pictures when used in sunlight. Whereas the front camera is 5 megapixel with which may not be as appealing when compared to other phones in this segment.

That said, the photos are good to go on social media. The rear camera of the Nokia 3.2 takes really good photos in natural lighting but I was not quite impressed with the photos taken in low light. It could be a disappointment for customers, especially when the rivals are touting dedicated night modes on their phones. Photos taken inside a building looked nice and at times even gave the feel of high-end photography experience. While shooting videos, I was impressed with the full-HD video quality that the Nokia 3.2 can record. The phone also lacks a portrait mode which can be disappointing for photobloggers and Instagrammers.

There is a problem with the camera when photos are taken while zooming in as they seem to pixelate. Nokia could have done slightly better here as the camera is a very important feature on the phone. The selfies clicked on the Nokia 3.2 turn out to be doable for social media. But the results are overall average.

The phone comes with Android One and runs on Android 9 Pie which will lure some customers as software updates on budget phones are usually sporadic. Nokia 3.2 will be supporting Android updates for the next two years which is a big advantage for the smartphone brand and gives users something more to cheer about. It will also get security updates for the next three years which not many brands can boast about in this price range.

Here are the camera samples

Nokia 3.2 Performance

Nokia 3.2 looked to a bit on the slower side and was not very smooth to use. Multitasking on this phone did not seem easy as it was a bit laggy when switching from one app to another. Nokia 3.2 has a very good battery which can last for a long time customers also have the option of battery saver mode which further enhances the battery life.

While scrolling through different apps it does give a smooth experience. But users who want to buy this phone will have to keep in mind that the phone could lag at times which could be very annoying for them.

Although the phone looks good while playing games like Temple Run and Stick Cricket the real test for gaming comes in when heavy games are installed and used on the phone. So when talking about hardcore gaming, it proves that the phone is definitely not made for gaming as it becomes really slow while playing heavy duty games like PUBG. People who are interested in watching videos on the phone will definitely enjoy the big screen makes for good viewing.

The fingerprint scanner on this phone is really good as it unlocks the phone really fast for a budget phone. But the face unlock feature was not as good as it can create problems at times. The phone also takes a long time to charge as it took almost 3 hours to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent. It is also important to note that the phone does not have any fast charging options.

The headphone jack is on the top of the phone which can be a bit tricky for users as it is always better to have that port near the charging port. The phone also catches dust quite easily which will definitely not be a happy sight for customers as they will have to keep cleaning the phone constantly.

The phone may not be the best buy in this segment but it will definitely give a good Android experience along with great battery life. Nokia 3.2 could be a phone which has been priced higher than it actually should be as there are many areas where Nokia is lacking as in this segment its rival smartphone brands are offering a lot more than them.

Nokia 3.2 Price

The phone comes in two different variants the first one is the base variant which comes with a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and is priced at which is priced at Rs 8,990. The other variant comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space which is priced at 10,970. For the higher-end model of this phone, the smartphone seems too heavy competition and is even lagging behind many phones which are competing in this segment.