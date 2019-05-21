Nokia 3.2 arrives in India with promised regular Android updates, starts at Rs 8,990

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 3.2 budget smartphone in India soon after its bigger sibling Nokia 4.2 was rolled out in the market. The Nokia 3.2 will be available to buy on Nokia online store and select outlets across the country starting May 23 at a starting price of Rs 8,990. With the pricing, the Nokia 3.2 is set to compete with the likes of Redmi 7, Realme 3, and more.

There are two variants for the Nokia 3.2 – the one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, priced at Rs 8,990, and the one with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage that costs Rs 10,790. Nokia 3.2 comes in Steel and Black colours. The buyers get a bunch of offers, including Rs 2,500 instant cash back for Vodafone and Idea customers, 10 per cent cashback for HDFC Bank customers, free one-time screen replacement by Servify, and a Rs 1,000 gift card for future purchases on Nokia online store.

The Nokia 3.2 is a part of the Android One programme that was widely announced at the MWC launch event by HMD Global. Not only it brings the vanilla Android experience on the new set of Nokia smartphones but it also ensures the latest security and firmware updates as and when they are released by Google. Out of the box, the Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie but Android Q is likely on the smartphone in the future.

There is a 6.26-inch HD+ display on Nokia 3.2 with a water drop-style notch in a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 3.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor under the hood. The storage on the smartphone is expandable up to 400GB. There is a 13-megapixel sensor on the back of the smartphone while a 5-megapixel camera is mounted on the front.

Nokia 3.2 has a fingerprint sensor on the back as well but only on the 32GB variant. There is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging the 4000mAh battery packed inside.