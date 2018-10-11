Nokia 3.1 Plus with dual cameras launched in India: 1TB free data, price, and more

Nokia 3.1 Plus is now official in India

Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched by HMD Global in India at an event held in New Delhi. The smartphone comes as the successor to the Nokia 3.1 that launched earlier this year. Alongside the Nokia 3.1 Plus, the company also announced the formal launch of the Nokia 8110 4G in India, which originally debuted at the Mobile World Congress. The predecessor of the Nokia 3.1 Plus, the Nokia 3.1 joined the Nokia 8110 4G in the unveiling.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes without a notch, which can be a respite to some buyers after the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus that were launched not a long ago. The smartphone packs a 6-inch HD+ display with narrow bezels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card of up to 400GB. The smartphone comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo under the Android One programme, which means that it is eligible for Android 9 Pie update.

There is a dual camera set-up on the Nokia 3.1 Plus – a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor – accompanied by an LED flash. An 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture is mounted on the front of the smartphone. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, in addition to other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others.

For the pricing, the Nokia 3.1 Plus costs Rs 11,499 for the single 3GB/32GB variant. The smartphone comes in Baltic, Blue, and White colour options. It will go on sale starting October 19 across online and offline retailers. The Airtel customers can avail up to 1TB of data on the purchase of the smartphone. It is not clear if the smartphone will be exclusive to one of the leading e-commerce platforms, much like the Nokia 6.1 Plus that’s available on Flipkart.