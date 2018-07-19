Nokia 3.1 budget smartphone with 13-megapixel camera goes official in India: From price to offers, check details here

Nokia 3.1 is the mid-tier between the low-cost Nokia 2.1 and the mid-range Nokia 5.1

Nokia 3.1 has been officially announced in India. HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of the sequel to Nokia 3 – the Nokia 3.1, aka Nokia 3 (2018), into the Indian markets. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is an incremental upgrade to the last year’s Nokia 3 as the former comes with marginally bumped up specifications and features. It was launched in Moscow earlier this year and comes with an 18:9 display as its highlighted feature.

Nokia 3.1 Price in India

Nokia 3.1 India price is Rs 10,499 and it will be available to purchase via major retailers and Paytm. The handset will also be sold via Nokia online store that was recently announced in India. The Nokia 3.1 comes in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, and White/Iron colour combinations and its availability start from July 21.

On the purchase of Nokia 3.1, the buyers will be entitled to get some complimentary benefits including a 10 per cent cashback on recharges and bill payments when payment made via QR code scan at offline stores. Other offers include two movie tickets worth Rs 250 each that can be redeemed on Paytm Movies. ICICI bank credit or debit cardholders will get a cashback of 5 per cent.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular customers will get 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day at Rs 149 for 28 days – customers switching to 4G from 2G or 3G connectivity will get 1GB per day extra on the subscribed plan. A Rs 595 recharge, customers will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 18GB data for six months.

Nokia 3.1 Specifications

Ahead of the launch in Moscow, the Nokia 3.1 made an appearance on the Nokia India website, suggesting its imminent launch in the country. HMD Global has now silently launched the smartphone.

Nokia 3.1 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.0, however, the smartphone is a part of the Android One programme that ensures the Nokia 3.1 will be among the first devices to get the Nokia P and Nokia Q firmware upgrades. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with support for expandability. It packs a 5.2-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution.

As opposed to the Nokia 3, the Nokia 3.1 features a 13-megapixel rear camera while an 8-megapixel camera sits on the front. There is no fingerprint sensor or facial scanning available on the smartphone. A 2990mAh battery fuels the Nokia 3.1.