Nokia 2720 Flip brings flip phone nostalgia back; Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 make debut alongside

At IFA 2019, HMD Global launched a slew of phones, including a modern version of the venerable Nokia 2720 flip phone. Nokia 2720 has been revamped to offer features such as support for WhatsApp, 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a colour display, and more, but its USP, the foldability, has been retained. Much before the modern foldable phones, Nokia’s flip phones enjoyed a huge popularity among users for their unique build. Besides, the Finnish company also announced the launch of the Nokia 800 Tough, which is touted as a device that can withstand extreme climatic conditions and can survive steep drops. Alongside, Nokia 110 was also announced at the event in Berlin.

Nokia 2720 Flip, as it is being called now, runs on KaiOS, which is currently the most ubiquitous feature phone platform also powering the Jio Phone, offering support for apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Search, and YouTube. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA+ display on the inside while the outer shell of the flip phone bears a 1.3-inch display. The display on the outside works like an ambient screen that shows previews of notifications received on the phone, timers, clock, and other phone functionalities that you may set.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor and packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is expandable. The feature phone is backed by a battery rated to last up to 27 days.

The rechristened Nokia 2720 costs 89 euros (roughly Rs 7,000) and will go on sale later this month. India availability of the smartphone is not announced but it is highly expected to arrive here.

The next one, Nokia 800 Tough is a feature phone with a rugged armour so that it can offer endurance against tough conditions such as extreme weather and high drops. It comes with MIL STD 810 standard along with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. It runs KaiOS, which means apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube are supported with some limitations. HMD Global claims the Nokia 800 Tough can last up to 43 days.

It costs 109 euros and goes on sale in October.

Finally, the Nokia 110 has a 1.77-inch QVGA display and borrows design from previous feature phones such as Nokia 205. It comes preloaded with the iconic Snake game, has a qVGA camera at the back, and FM radio. It comes with 32GB expandable storage and a music player. An 800mAh battery powers the device and is said to last up to 18.5 days on standby.

The Nokia 110 costs $20 (roughly Rs 1,400) and should release in September.