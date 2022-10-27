NOKIA 2660 FLIP & 8210 4G: Timeless phones are back in fashion

Not long ago, Nokia was the mobile phone company that mattered. I still recall the first cell phone I purchased in 1998 – a tall, sturdy and reliable Nokia 5110 with a marathon battery life of 7-8 days.

Later on, I also picked the Nokia 5130 Xpress Music. It’s main strength is music. Speakers were quite loud, earphones even better. Cut to present. The Finnish firm has brought out two new phones that are sturdy and simple, one even comes with the wildly addictive game Snake. Both the devices have simple-to-use functionality, are durable and boast of extended battery life. Can they click with the present-day audiences? Let us check out their finer details.

Nokia 2660 FLIP

In the yesteryears, Nokia flip phones were quite popular with seniors, not much for looks or features but for their ease of use, durability and long battery life. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages. It’s a feature phone that comes with a big display, big buttons, hearing aid compatibility and an emergency button.

The flip functionality of the Nokia 2660 Flip makes call handling simple by bringing the mic and earpiece closer to you. A generous 2.8-inch display and zoomed-in user interface mean you never waste time second guessing what is on the screen, while the convenient front display ensures incoming calls are easily recognised. The big, tactile buttons make navigating easy and texting error-free. Loud and crystal-clear sound settings make it easy to hear if someone is calling or texting.

The Nokia 2660 Flip boasts clear call quality with adjustable volume settings and is hearing aid compatible (HAC) – making calls a relaxing experience. The slim and light flip-phone design contains a powerful and long-lasting 1450 mAh battery. The dedicated emergency button provides peace of mind by allowing quick contact with your loved ones. In case the unexpected happens, upto five contacts will be notified.

Nokia 8210 4G

Put simply, it’s a timeless classic for today’s retro lovers. The Nokia 8210 4G has a big

2.8-inch display, elegant island keymat with separate keys and an intuitive interface. The phone is rich in features, including an in-built MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a decent camera to click the photos you find appealing, alongside a slice of retro courtesy the addictive ‘Snake’ game.

The phone has a light and compact design, plus a strong battery which allows for longer conversations and weeks of standby so users can call, text, and go offline with confidence; to be precise, 6 hours of talk time and

27 days of standby time. Remember, it’s a 4G phone, so you get improved radio frequency, 4G connectivity, and dual SIM VoLTE voice call capability to keep your calls connected and crystal clear.

KEY FEATURES Nokia 2660 FLIP

*2.8-inch (7.1cm) internal screen, 1.77-inch external screen

* Extra large buttons with backlight

*1450 mAH long-lasting battery

* Emergency assistance button

*Estimated street price: Rs 4,699

KEY FEATURES

Nokia 8210 4G

* 2.8-inch (7.1cm) display

* Upto 6 hours/27 days talk/standby time

* 4G connectivity, VoLTE ready

* FM Radio (wired & wireless)

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,999