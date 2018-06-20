Nokia 2 gets important Android update: How to install right away

Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch HD display and support dual SIM cards

Nokia 2, which was launched last year as HMD Global’s first entry-level smartphone, has begun receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update. Back in May this year, HMD Global promised that it will release the latest Oreo update for all its old smartphones and the company is keeping its word. The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Nokia 2 has been released as a part of the Nokia Beta Labs and users can download it right away if they are comfortable with beta builds.

To install the Android 8.1 Oreo on the Nokia 2, the user should be a member of the Nokia Beta Labs – the Nokia phone should be registered to get the beta builds. The Android 8.1 Oreo beta update will not be available over-the-air, so the user needs to go the Nokia Beta Labs website and find the update and install it manually.

The announcement was made by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, who tweeted on Tuesday – “New on #Nokiamobile Beta Labs! #Nokia2 joins the #AndroidOreo party. Join us now #nokiamobilebetalabs to be the first to the test it!” The tweet also contains the link to the update on the Nokia Beta Labs website.

While the Nokia 2 has already received the Android 8.1 Oreo beta update, other phones including the Nokia 1 and the newly-launched Nokia 2.1 will receive the Android Oreo (Go edition) update in coming days. HMD Global also said at its Moscow event that all the Nokia smartphones launched to date will be eligible to get the Android P sooner or later. The Android P Beta build is already available for the Nokia 7 Plus.

For the specifications, the Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch HD display and support dual SIM cards. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable via microSD card. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the rear while a 5-megapixel shooter sits on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery.