NOKIA 2.4: A strong performer all around

Nokia 2.4 promises a two-day battery life and it actually delivers, thanks to its large 4500mAh battery.

Looking at the deluge of information on mobile devices —new launches, notifications and constant updates —many people, at times, cry out for a simple and basic functional smartphone, compared to the next blockbuster round the corner. They yearn for a sturdy device that can withstand accidental falls, has a good camera, nice display for consuming multimedia content and decent battery life. The common refrain is why spend an exorbitant amount on a fancy device when a mid-ranger can meet all your phone needs. Bearing these parameters in mind, Nokia 2.4 can be a worthy pick with its AI-powered camera, two days of battery life and an immersive, large HD+ screen. It also brings modern essentials such as fingerprint and face unlock.

This reviewer has been using the new Nokia device for the past few days and trust me, it offers great value from a brand that you can trust. True to its Finnish roots, the Nokia 2.4 comes wrapped in a durable design that’s not only built to look good but also to last. The 3D nano-textured cover sits securely in your hand and has an attractive finish available in Nordic-inspired colours— Dusk, Fjord (our trial unit) and Charcoal options. Plus, the die-cast metal chassis with polycarbonate shell gives your phone rigidity combined with the comfortable feel you would expect from a Nokia phone.

The Nokia 2.4 is available at an aggressive price of Rs 10,399 for the 3GB/64GB variant. I reckon that it can be a suitable device for our work and learning needs. You can watch, learn and create on a 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) screen and enjoy long-lasting entertainment. This large HD+ display with a selfie notch maximises the screen, bringing you a good elevated viewing experience.

Plus, the Nokia 2.4 promises a two-day battery life and it actually delivers, thanks to its large 4500mAh battery. Company officials also talk highly of its AI-assisted Adaptive Battery; basically it means you can spend more time recharging yourself and not your phone. The phone learns what apps you use the most and prioritises power for them— so you can use more of the features you love, for longer.

Moving on to the camera front, we are looking at a 13MP/2MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera. It brings advanced AI imaging features including Night mode and Portrait mode, helping to take your photos to the next level. With Night mode’s advanced image fusion and exposure stacking, the Nokia 2.4 lets you capture vibrant detail even in darker conditions. You can bring out your creativity with Portrait mode’s custom shapes and blurred backgrounds. With the new Portrait Editor, you can refocus and edit pictures long after you have snapped them—making for instantly shareable and unique shots. I am sure youngsters will make judicious use of these features.

In summary, the Nokia 2.4 is a big, powerful Android phone with the latest specs, impressive camera capabilities and long battery life.

KEY FEATURES

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display, 20:9, 1600 x 720 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

Operating system: Android 10 (Android 11 ready)

Memory & storage: 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM (MicroSD card slot support upto 512GB)

Camera: 13MP/2MP dual rear camera, 5MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 10,399