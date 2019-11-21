Nokia 2.2 sees another price cut, now starts at Rs 5,999

Nokia 2.2 comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor

Nokia 2.2, one of the budget offerings from the house of HMD Global, is now seeing a price cut in India. Previously available for Rs 7,699, the base variant of the Nokia 2.2 has been announced to go on sale at the refreshed pricing of Rs 5,999. HMD Global’s vice president, India and APAC, Ajey Mehta took to Twitter to make the announcement for a device that is around six months old and received a price cut recently.

The new pricing of the Nokia 2.2 is now reflecting on online stores, including Flipkart and Nokia e-store. There is no information on whether the new price is applicable to offline sales of the Nokia 2.2. While the Nokia 2.2 base model is selling for Rs 5,999, the 3GB RAM variant is up for sale at Rs 6,999. Recently, the former got its price cut to Rs 6,599 while the latter was available for Rs 7,499, down from its original price of Rs 7,999.

HMD Global has a wide range of budget and mid-range devices, which may not be on par with its rivals in the price bracket but are revered for their better designs. Even the company has said that its smartphones are in the market to live up to its customer’s expectations in terms of Android experience, rather than focusing on specifications. Nokia smartphones are promised to offer near-stock Android experience, thanks to the Android One policy.

Nokia 2.2 has slipped to the entry-level price segment with the new pricing. For specifications, the smartphone offers a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a water drop-style notch at the top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM options. The internal storage on the smartphone comes in choices of 16GB and 32GB, with support for expandable memory via microSD card up to 400GB. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with security updates spanning over three years. Nokia 2.2 is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.