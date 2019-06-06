Nokia 2.2 puts Android One, notch display into a Rs 6,999 phone

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 8:03:29 PM

Both phones support external storage of up to 400 GB.

The company unveiled two variants of Nokia 2.2, with 2GB and 3GB RAM at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Finnish firm HMD Global Thursday unveiled its 4G handset Nokia 2.2 in the country with an eye on the high-volume sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category.

The company claims Nokia 2.2 is the cheapest smartphone in this category built on the Android One operating system.

“We have launched Nokia 2.2 at a price point where 30 per cent consumers tend to buy smartphones. We did a consumer study and found that people are looking at reliable phones in this segment that they don’t want to replace too often. We believe it will make big difference at this price point,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global.

The company unveiled two variants of Nokia 2.2, with 2GB and 3GB RAM at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Both phones support external storage of up to 400 GB.

Mehta said with a portfolio of 12 smartphones and six-seven feature phones, HMD Global is moving in line with its target of being among the top three players in India over the next three-five years.

Nokia 2.2 smartphone will be available pan-India across mobile retail outlets and online on Flipkart and Nokia website starting June 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Nokia 2.2 puts Android One, notch display into a Rs 6,999 phone
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition