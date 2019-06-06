Nokia 2.2 expected to launch today in India: Here’s what you should know

HMD Global is holding an event on Thursday, June 6 where it is expected to announce a new smartphone. So far, rumours were rife that the company is launching the Nokia X71 as Nokia 6.2. The company posted some teasers showing the design of the upcoming phone, alluding to the fact that it could be a different phone altogether. Now, it seems that phone will be called the Nokia 2.2, if we go by the recent leaks.

According to NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global is likely to announce the launch of Nokia 2.2 at the event scheduled for Thursday. While the company has not revealed what devices it has planned for the event, there are speculations that even the Nokia 9 PureView could debut. Anyway, tipster Evan Blass has shared a render image that shows what Nokia 2.2 looks like. It is also expected to sit in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment in India, considering its prequel had a similar pricing.

Nokia 2.2 bears the design language similar to family members. There is a U-shaped notch on the display with a glass-like finish at the back. HMD Global has been teasing that the phone will offer ‘customisability’, which could mean interchangeable back panels. The teasers have also confirmed a Google Assistant button along with an LED power button, much like what we saw on Nokia 4.2.

As with other Nokia phones, Nokia 2.2 is also likely to come preloaded with the latest Android version under the Android One programme. Not much is known about what internals Nokia 2.2 packs but there are rumours that it will come in two configurations – 2GB RAM + 16GB memory and 3GB + 32GB storage. Apart from this information, there is not much to divulge at this point. In any case, the launch is happening in a few hours, when we will know the full details about the phone.

If Nokia 6.2 is also on the cards, we pretty much know about the device. Since it is a rebranded version of the Nokia X71, the specifications are going to be nearly the same. There is a punch-hole display expected on the Nokia 6.2, besides the Snapdragon 632 processor. Two cameras are also likely on the smartphone’s back.