Nokia 106 (2018) with classic Snake game launched: Price, features

Nokia 106 (2018) has been launched

Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone has been launched by HMD Global as the sequel to its 2013 model. HMD Global has paid attention to the feature phone portfolio as much as the smartphones. The Nokia 106 (2018) features a completely new design that makes the handset look handier as compared to the predecessor. The feature phone comes with the classic Snake game, as well as some other preloaded games.

The Nokia 106 (2018) is priced at 1,590 Russian rubles (roughly Rs 1,700) and will be available via sales in Russia this month. The colour options include Dark Grey. The handset is likely to come to India in the coming days, which is when the company could reveal the India pricing.

For the specifications, the Nokia 106 (2018) comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA TFT display with a resolution of 160×120 pixels. The feature phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6261D processor coupled with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage without support for expandability. The handset is backed by an 800mAh battery under the hood. The Nokia 106 (2018) supports dual SIM cards, has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroUSB port.

The Nokia 106 (2018) has FM radio, in addition to an LED flash on the rear. There are games such as Snake Xenzia, Nitro Racing, Danger Dash, and Tetris among others loaded on the phone. It has an “inherent coloring” on the body, which means that the colour runs through the material, mentions the company website.