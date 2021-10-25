NoiseFit Core: High-tech watch with a low price tag

It is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

A smartwatch can help track everything from steps per day, your heart rate, calories burned, and much more. However, smartwatch batteries tend to drain quickly, whether it’s a high-end or an affordable variant. Even device store managers cite poor battery life as one of the biggest obstacles to smartwatch adoption. You won’t find any such issues with the latest wrist wear from the homegrown connected lifestyle brand Noise. The sleek IP68 waterproof, lightweight smartwatch NoiseFit Core comes in a stylish round dial with a battery life of seven days and 13 sports modes, in addition to the heart rate monitor, music, and camera control. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

I have been a regular user of several of the Noise wrist wear and they are fairly accurate at capturing activity data, have long-lasting battery life and boast stylish designs. The elegant smartwatch (NoiseFit Core) has an attractive design, a sharp round dial display of 1.28-inch TFT with a fluid resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It has a sleek button on the right side of the watch for navigating across the user interface to perform multiple tasks. Available in two colours, users can spot this smartwatch in Charcoal Black and Silver Grey. Built with a zinc alloy metal body, NoiseFit Core is a lightweight smartwatch with the versatility of work and play integrated in one single device. A user can access personalised cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. With the 285mAh battery, the smartwatch offers longevity of upto 7 days in addition to a standby time of upto 30 days.

Probing the innards, the NoiseFit Core is equipped with heart rate monitor, 13 sports modes and is certified to be sweat and water resistant with an IP68 rating. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app and offers seamless sync with Bluetooth 5. Users are also provided with access to weather updates, calls, messages and are enabled music and camera control after connecting the smartwatch with the app.

Take my word, the more you wear this device, the more you learn about yourself and your workouts so you can start making changes that matter. The NoiseFit Core is a truly versatile product for a very reasonable price.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999