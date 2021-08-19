Noise Wireless Stereo Earbuds: Stylish, lightweight earbuds offer clear sound for music and phone calls

Recently, it expanded its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds portfolio and we got our hands on several of its new products that are stylish, lightweight, affordable, and offer clear sound for both music and phone calls.

If you’re searching for wireless earbuds that can accompany you through intensive workouts, long hours of music listening, or even as an essential audio accessory for work meets, the audio gear from Noise might be a good choice for you. Founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, this homegrown connected lifestyle brand has an impressive line-up of products in the smart wearables and wireless earphones categories. Recently, it expanded its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds portfolio and we got our hands on several of its new products that are stylish, lightweight, affordable, and offer clear sound for both music and phone calls. Let us check out how they perform in real-time usage.

Air Buds Mini (Rs 1,299)

The compact-sized earbuds are designed with a glossy finish and come in two colour variants—Pearl White and Jet Black (our trial unit). Priced at a modest Rs 1,299, the 4.4gram weighed earbuds are equipped with a 14.2mm speaker driver, Tru Bass technology and individual mics that deliver good audio quality with crystal-clear sound for calling and music. The earbuds can offer up to 15 hours of uninterrupted usage with the support of a Type-C charging case, which comes with charging indicators and can be charged in two hours.

The Hyper Sync technology and 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity help in smooth and instant connectivity of the earbuds with other devices. The earbuds are supported by Android and iOS and can also connect to laptops or computers that are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The compact pack of Air Buds Mini is powered by smart touch controls and IPX4 sweat resistance for good all around usage, be it for workouts, extended work calls, or music and binge-watching.

Buds Pop (Rs 2,999)

The Buds Pop is a stylish and power packed offering for audio aspirants who are looking for an all-in-one TWS audio product. Catering to the diverse sound needs of hustlers who are always on the move, Buds Pop earbuds (Rs 2,999) are embedded with four microphones or a quad mic system that enables a seamless sound and call experience. The product’s Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) allows minimum sound to reach the ear while the transparency mode amplifies ambient sounds to keep a person in sync with what’s happening outside, giving consumers the best of both worlds. The earbuds have a 30-hour playtime and Hyper Sync technology, unlocking a disruption-free and superior audio experience. In actual usage, they are easy to use and set up, battery life pretty decent too. They fit securely and comfortably and trust me, you’ll love them for their amazing sound quality, comfort and convenience.

Buds Solo (Rs 4,999)

The most expensive of the lot at Rs 4,999, Noise Buds Solois the brand’s first-ever premium, hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) TWS earbuds. The product offers transparency mode, noise reduction by 35dB and a triple mic system for good voice clarity. Crafted in super-premium design, look and colours, the earbuds can be used for 36 hours of total playtime which includes seven hours of uninterrupted playtime with about five hours with the ANC mode on, in a single charge. Buds Solo is equipped with in-ear detection and Hyper Sync feature for smart play, pause and pairing of the device. Going a notch higher is the product’s triple mic system that allows calls to be seamless, uninterrupted and clear. Available in four stylish jewel tones—charcoal black, ecru gold, sage green and stone blue, the Noise Buds Solo is for those who prefer cutting edge technology and style, all at once. Cancelling noise and allowing only superior sound to reach the ear, the Noise Buds Solo stands for personalised sound.

Apart from its durable design, the Buds Solo also delivers great sound quality, particularly in the highs and upper mids, which are well detailed. Overall, it is mainly designed to provide great call and music experiences and take my word, it delivers.