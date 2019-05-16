Noise Tune Elite neckband earphones with support for Google Assistant, Siri launched

Noise has launched the Tune Elite Bluetooth earphones in India to strengthen its product portfolio. It’s essentially neckband earphones that comes with magnetic earbuds, which cling together when not in use. The design is pretty standard with a silicone band that has buttons at the right end. The Noise Tune Elite is priced at Rs 1,499 and will be available to buy on gonoise.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, myntra.com, and other stores across the country.

The Noise Tune Elite is suited for those who are looking for a sporty pair of earphones that do not have those annoying wires that coil up quite often. There are three buttons on the right end of the neckband – a volume up button, power button, and a volume button. Apart from their primary functions, the buttons are assigned to perform additional tasks such as controlling media playback, triggering the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, or Bixby) on the paired phone.

Supported on all devices, the Noise Tune Elite can even control volume and music playback on laptops, which is otherwise a pain point with partially wireless earphones. The audio accessory provided by the laptop’s brand is usually supported to make changes to the listening of music. There are two additional earbud cups of different sizes provided in the retail box.