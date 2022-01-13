Noise smartwatches: Stay fit and upgrade your style quotient

Three smart wearables from Noise that can help you move more, sleep better, and improve your overall health

Having a good reputation matters. Take for instance, the connected lifestyle brand Noise, founded by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri in 2018. In a short span of time, this homegrown devices firm has carved out a niche for itself with an impressive line-up of products in the smart wearables and wireless earphones space. Its offerings are elegant and feature-rich, ergonomically designed and easy on the pocket too. Analyst firm Counterpoint Research says Noise became the third-most sold brand for truly wireless (TWS) earphones in 2021 in India. It has been listed as one of the top brands on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row. Noise has become India’s favourite smartwatch brand too, as per the last six quarters by IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker.

Cut to present. Noise has introduced three new smart wearables—Noise Evolve 2, ColorFit Caliber and X Fit 1 fitness tracker, we take a look at their key features and overall performance.

Noise Fit Evolve 2 (Rs 5,499)

Integrated with Hindi language and Instacharge, Noise Fit Evolve 2 is a new stylish smartwatch for individuals who are leading an active lifestyle. The smartwatch is available in three colour variants—Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Pink. It has an elegant design and lightweight Aluminium body, 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with 390 x 390 high-resolution pixels and 3-Axis Accelerometer. The smartwatch is built with Instacharge that offers five-day battery longevity in 30 minutes, and seven-day in an 80-minute charge. It is equipped with essential health-suite features including a SpO2 monitor, 13 sports modes, 24 x 7 heart rate tracking, stress monitor, breathing exercises, walk reminder, and hydration reminder for complete care. The smartwatch is guarded with 3ATM waterproof for an uninterrupted workout. It also offers Quick Reply exclusively for Android users. There are unlimited customisation options for cloud-based watch faces, users can also sync their device with the NoiseFit app to gather more data on their fitness routine.

X Fit 1 (Rs 2,999)

Noise and homegrown fitness brand HRX— jointly owned by actor Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment—have joined hands to introduce a range of fitness trackers. The first in the range, X Fit 1, is priced at Rs 2,999 and available on Amazon, Myntra, and gonoise.com. The fitness tracker comes in two colour variants—Race Black and Track Grey. It has a 1.52-inch IPS LCD TruView display with a good resolution in the category—360 x 400 pixels and 354 high ppi. It is equipped with prominent features such as a sleep cycle tracker, heart rate and blood pressure monitor, and Noise Health Suite for complete care on the go. With up to 10 days of battery life, a sleek design, X-Fit 1 is extremely lightweight and is certified to be sweat and water resistant with an IP68 rating. In short, X Fit 1 is a nice blend of attractive looks and smart technology, and a perfect accessory for the health-conscious lot.

Noise ColorFit Caliber (Rs 1,999)

A perfect match for fitness enthusiasts, ColorFit Caliber is Noise’s proposition to be equipped with body temperature monitoring. The feature-loaded smartwatch retails for Rs 1,999 and is available in five colours—Metal Black, Lime Green, Pearl White, Midnight Blue and Classic Red. The stylish smartwatch offers a premium look with a flat-edge design and has a 1.69-inch TFT LCD with 240 x 280 pixels. It offers the longest battery life in the segment of up to 15 days. The smartwatch has 60 sports modes to give more opportunities for fitness activities. The watch is equipped with Noise Health Suite that offers a blood oxygen monitor, 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, temperature sensor among other prominent features. The users can amp up their look with this stylish smartwatch that has 150+ cloud-based and customisable watch faces.