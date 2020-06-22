Noise Shots Rush: Great for work and working out

With good call quality, they are equally good at keeping you connected with your office work as well.

Wired or wireless, audio accessories (headphones and earphones) are much in demand today, with a number of players vying for market share. Gurugram-based lifestyle technology firm Noise has debuted its new sports wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Noise Shots Rush earbuds are designed for sports and active fitness, with ergonomic silicone ear-hooks that make them super-secure and comfortable. With their truly wireless, in-ear design, they let you focus on your workout with no wires and no distractions. With good call quality, they are equally good at keeping you connected with your office work as well.

Noise Shots Rush earbuds come in 3 colour variants: Charcoal Black, Quick Silver (our review unit) and Wine Red. They feature an equaliser with 3 built-in presets which include pop, rock and classic modes to tune your sound just the way you like it. The switchable low-latency mode lets you watch videos and play games with minimal audio lag owing to its ultra-low latency. The earbuds have IPX5 water resistance and are sweat-proof and rain-proof. They also feature full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume and calls. The earbuds provide six hours of music playback between recharges and a total of 24 hours of playtime with the charging case.

Normally for workouts, people prefer an over-ear clip simply because it feels secure. Noise Shots Rush earbuds are perfect for athletes and people with active lifestyles looking for a pair of wireless earphones that can keep up with them. Phone calls sound fine, they fit snugly and comfortably.

Overall, Noise Shots Rush earbuds sound great, are comfortable to wear for long hours and have good battery life.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999