Noise i1 Smart Glasses: See and hear with this smart frames

Honestly speaking, it is a strange sight to see people busy in their phone conversations—with a lot of moving around and plenty of hand gestures—via wireless earphones neatly tucked in their ears and the mobile phone nowhere around. Strange, as it takes some amount of time for people, especially the not-so-tech-savvy-lot, to discover the person is not talking to himself/herself, but is having a full-blown chat enabled by earbuds that are in great demand these days.

Well, smart wearable devices are now moving beyond smartwatches, fitness bands and wireless earphones/headphones. Before the pandemic hit the world, iconic audio firm Bose introduced its audio sunglasses, Bose Frames, fitted with miniaturised speakers to produce rich, immersive sound. Titan, again, has its EyeX Smart Frame with fitness tracker, open ear speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, priced at Rs 9,999.

It’s time for homegrown connected lifestyle tech brand Noise to enter the arena with its first pair of smart eyewear, i1, priced at Rs 5,999. The made-in-India i1 boasts of motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic charging and hands-free voice control to offer style, comfort and a unique audio experience.

The smart eyewear comes with ingress protection IPX4, making it resistant to water splashes, perfect for an active, outdoor lifestyle. It has in-built voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Noise i1, according to company officials, is a product tailored to the needs of people who are always ahead of the curve, whether it’s fashion or technology. The elegant style makes a superb fit for various occasions such as hiking, driving, golfing, etc. It is designed in such a way that the music seamlessly flows into your ears. Furthermore, it blocks out the loud noise of the surroundings, allowing you to savour a fully immersive acoustic experience.

Noise i1 offers over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also has the most recent Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, ensuring that your eyewear connects to your phone as soon as the temples are opened, eliminating the need to unlock your phone and offering great sound quality upto 10 metres away from your smartphone. It can deliver 120 minutes of playtime on a 15-minute charge.

The smart eyewear also features multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant. It is a complete package with UVA/B 99% protection against the sun with sunglasses lenses and changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses for reducing eye strain and providing clear vision when working on the laptop.

Let me list out some of the things I liked about this new smart eyewear from Noise. One, it keeps you stylish and comfortable when stepping out. Two, i1 has been designed in a manner that guides the sound to your ears, reducing its escape to the outside environment. Three, the multi-functional touch controls ensure that your i1 plays by your rules. Four, it also comes with an Instacharge feature (15 minute charge = 120 minutes playtime) to further fuel your music passion. Five, you can answer, reject and end calls with this.

In other words, your phone need not leave your pocket when you have the i1.