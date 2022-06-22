Home-grown Noise forays into smart eyewear space with i1, budget specs that double as wireless headphones

Noise has launched its first smart eyewear developed to deliver a unique, smart, and fashion-forward tech experience.

Developed by Noise Labs, the company’s technology and innovation incubator, the i1 smart eyewear comes with a plethora of features, including a Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, and hands-free voice control, and magnetic charging to offer comfort, style, and a unique audio experience.

The Noise i1 is tailored to the needs of both the fashionable or the tech savant. Noise says it comes with a guided audio design to make sure that the music flows into the ears. It also blocks out loud surrounding noise, allowing a fully immersive acoustic experience. The device comes with a playtime of over 9 hours on a single charge and can deliver 120 minutes of playtime on a 15-minute charge.

The smart eyewear comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, ensuring that the device connects to a phone as soon as the temples are opened, eliminating the need to unlock the device. The i1 offers coverage of up to 10 metres.

The i1 also comes with multi-functional touch controls that allow users to take calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant. It also comes with UVA/B 99% protection in sunglasses lenses and changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses to reduce eye strain and provide clear vision when using PCs or laptops.

It is also IPX4 certified, making it water splash resistant. The i1 has in-built voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri said: “We are proud to introduce Noise i1, the first pair of stylish, smart eyewear, developed in Noise Labs.”

Keeping an eye on the future, we have designed our smart eyewear to give the purest tech experience to anyone looking for the best- in -class audio experience. We’ve packed it with all the essential features, and this is the next step in giving our users a completely seamless connected experience.”

The limited-edition Noise i1 is priced at Rs 5,999 and available from gonoise.com.