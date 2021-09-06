Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: An advanced sport and fitness tracking watch with 9-day battery life

Productivity is something that has been taken care of, with features like calls/SMS quick replies, world clock, stock market information (available via OTA) and flashlight.

The number of smartwatches on the market is staggering, but if you’re focused on health and fitness, and want a relatively affordable device, then Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch can be a good option to explore. Priced at Rs 4,499, ColorFit Ultra is designed to offer a holistic fitness and lifestyle experience to the consumers. It has an aluminium alloy body and comes in six colour variants.

ColorFit Ultra has a sleek button on the right side of the watch that can be used for navigating across user interface to perform multiple tasks. The smartwatch has the proprietary TruView 1.75-inch HD display with a sharp 320 x 385px resolution. It is compatible with the NoiseFit app, which offers additional tracking features and detailed insights with health reports. It also allows users to access 100+ trendy, personalised watch faces which can be customised as per their preference.

ColorFit Ultra is equipped with 60 sports modes and is IP68 waterproof, allowing users to enjoy all their indoor and outdoor activities. The smartwatch has multiple sensors at the back that help in the functioning of tracking and monitoring features including SpO2, stress, 24/7 heart rate, REM, and sleep cycles. It also has specialised features for women, such as the menstrual health tracker. Apart from the health and wellness-tracking features, the smartwatch offers battery longevity for up to nine days.

Productivity is something that has been taken care of, with features like calls/SMS quick replies, world clock, stock market information (available via OTA) and flashlight. In addition, screen lock with press and hold mechanism ensures safety of your data.

Overall, ColorFit Ultra has good overall performance, a comfortable fit, a lightweight build, and latest technology if you want key health data alongside notification alerts, especially for those interested in tracking their health and fitness.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,499