Noise ColorFit Pro3 smartwatch: A great wearable for the smart consumer

Noise, a homegrown connected lifestyle brand, founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, has an impressive line-up of products in the smart wearables and wireless earphones categories. Its latest introduction, ColorFit Pro3 smartwatch, is drawing a lot of attention among fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts. Available at a special launch price of Rs 3,999, this wearable is like having a miniature computer strapped around your wrist that gives back a whole lot of data for a user’s holistic wellness.

Colorfit Pro3 comes with customisable and cloud-based watch faces with multiple swappable strap options offering plenty of colour options and designs to choose from. The smartwatch has a quite big 1.55-inch Full Touch HD TruView display, 320 x 360 resolution and 500 NITS brightness. It has a battery life of 10 days with embedded 210 mAh battery.

Empowered with Bluetooth v5.0, Colorfit Pro3 has a variety of health-oriented and contemporary features, including auto sports recognition with 14 unique sports modes, 5ATM water resistance upto 50m and 24/7 heart rate tracking. It not only gives an option to monitor blood oxygen level (SPO2) but is also structured to track stress level and sleep patterns in three different categories—Light Sleep, Deep Sleep and REM cycles. The multiple sensors at the back of the smartwatch helps in the functioning of these tracking and monitoring features.

Additionally, the ColorFit Pro3 comes with a Female Health tracker to help women users map their menstruation and pregnancy data. It will predict and remind them the next menstrual date based on the menstrual data set by the customer. In case of pregnancy, it can predict and remind female users of the ovulation period, so that they can take better care.

While there are plenty of smart bands and smartwatches in the market, quite often people complain about inaccurate tracking of activity data, horrible battery life, not to mention a stale and and uninspiring design. Trust me, you won’t find any such complaints with the ColorFit Pro 3; it is fairly accurate at capturing activity data, has a decent battery life and sports a stylish design that is quite a head-turner. This is an all-around great wearable that you can seriously consider picking up.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999