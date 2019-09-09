Noise ColorFit 2 review: Does the job but with teething problems

Noise ColorFit 2 review.

Gurgaon based brand, Noise recently launched its latest smart fitness band, ColorFit 2 in India. The band that retails for Rs 1,999 comes three different colour options and a wide variety of modes. The band is likely to compete with Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 5 and other fitness bands that have been launched in the market recently. Here is all that you should know about the band.

Noise ColorFit 2 Fitness Band Specifications

1. In order to use the band, your smartphone needs to have iOS 8.0 & above or Android 4.4 & above and should support Bluetooth 4.2 or higher

2. ColorFit 2 has a 2.4-cm colour display and a new interface

3. Instead of a touch screen display, there is a capacitive button under the display. A single press will help you switch between different modes of the band.

4. It comes with water and dust resistance

Noise ColorFit 2 Fitness Band Performance

The ColorFit 2 band helps to keep track of your notification alert like phone calls, normal texts, WhatsApp messages, among other alerts. It covers a lot of different sports modes like walking, running, cycling, among others. The band lets you keep track throughout the respective sports and save the data for each. The band also comes with a sedentary reminder that alerts you that it’s ‘Time to move’ (it has to be set in the app first).

This is the first fitness band that lets women track their menstrual cycle. One can store their period cycle data and be aware of the dates without any guesswork. But, you need to ensure data entry in time before your cycle arrives. In addition, the band also has a stopwatch, alarm clock mode, target completion reminder, and low battery warning.

The display on the ColorFit 2 is soothing to eyes and produces colours that go with the dim ambience of the room during night. The step counter works without a hiccup, which is well expected from a fitness band in any range.

Cons

1. There is a USB connector at the bottom of the device to charge the device. However, it can be quite difficult to remove the tight strap.

2. The heart rate mode of the band is inaccurate. It fails to measure the elevated heart rate of a person after a run as compared to the heart rate of a relaxed person.

3. The sleep monitor does not work properly and measures sleep incorrectly most of the times.

Should you buy Noise ColorFit 2?

If you are looking for an affordable fitness band, Noise ColorFit 2 is a decent option but there are tradeoffs that you may need to make. If you are a woman, the fitness band could help you to a certain extent but everything else related to menstruation feature depends on your data. You can avail the Noise ColorFit 2 fitness bad for Rs 1,999 from gonoise.com as well as from Amazon India. All the three color options – Midnight Black, Twilight Blue and Dusk Pink are available on both of these websites. You can also grab different color silicone strap for Colorfit Fitness Band from the Noise website jus for Rs 499. It comes with a 1-year manufacturing warranty.