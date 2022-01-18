Noise cancellation feature missing from iPhone 13 Series, Apple Support acknowledges

Apple Support has responded to one user asking for the noise cancellation option on the iPhone 13 Series and said the feature was not available for the new models.

Users noticed that the dedicated noise cancellation option available on earlier models in the Accessibility settings was missing shortly after the launch of the iPhone 13 Series. It was initially considered to be a bug since all the devices in the line-up have the secondary microphone that can be used for noise cancellation during voice calls.

Now, Apple Support has responded to one user asking for the noise cancellation option on the iPhone 13 Series and said the particular feature was not available for the new models, 9to5Mac reported.

“Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings,” Apple Support said.

Phone Noise Cancellation allows manual control to reduce ambient noise during phone calls.

Last month, a Reddit user raised the same concern over the lack of the feature on the iPhone 13. Several other users also chimed in on the debate. In October, one user posted about the absence of the feature on Apple Community forums.

Apple, however, is yet to confirm the lack of the feature in the iPhone 13 Series. The feature’s absence is particularly questionable since the new models have the sufficient hardware to provide the option.

While the noise cancellation option is absent, the iPhone 13 Series supports the Voice Isolation introduced with iOS 15 last year. This feature uses machine learning to block out ambient noise and can be enabled during a call from the Control Centre by tapping Mic Mode.

Voice Isolation, however, is not accessible for normal voice calls and is only available for FaceTime calls at present. Apple may enable the feature for voice calling apps in the future.