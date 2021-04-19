Noise Buds Play: Powerful, balanced sound and great for bass

Buds Play has a pretty long 25-hour playtime, it is mechanised with in-ear detection, due to which the device can play and pause the music, automatically detecting when you plug it in and take it out.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones are the rage in audio technology these days, first made popular by Apple Airpods. When you wear them, you have the complete freedom to move: there are no wires to connect your earbuds to your phone, or even to each other.

Noise, a homegrown connected lifestyle brand, founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, has an impressive line-up of products in the smart wearables and wireless earphones categories. Some time back, we had reviewed its ColorFit Pro3 smartwatch, a budget-friendly device with a bright display and a number of health-specific features. I even remember Noise Air Buds, a good pair of wireless earbuds, that offer good call quality and an enhanced 20-hour playtime. Now it’s time to take a look at its latest device—Noise Buds Play—that is drawing a lot of attention among fitness enthusiasts. Packed with convenience and style with a powerful bass-driven audio experience, it retails at a special launch price of Rs 2,999, offers Tru Bass technology, in-ear detection, and environmental noise cancellation with quad mic system.

Noise Buds Play is designed to offer playfulness, ease and freedom to music enthusiasts and enable them to play the tunes at their finest. The device comes with a sturdy and elegant-looking charging case that has a matte finish. Introduced in three stylish colour options, namely; Pearl White, Onyx Black and Celeste Blue, Buds Play comes with Tru Bass technology that gives a good experience of the bass sound. Its environmental noise cancellation feature reduces surrounding sounds by -25dB and makes your calls crisper with the quad mics. The device is equipped with Google Fast Pair technology which provides seamless pairing. It utilises low energy to discover and detect nearby Bluetooth devices to make the pairing process easy and quick. Google Fast Pair supports devices with Android version 6.0 and higher.

Buds Play has a pretty long 25-hour playtime, it is mechanised with in-ear detection, due to which the device can play and pause the music, automatically detecting when you plug it in and take it out. I reckon these TWS earbuds are ideal for those working from home for long hours and tired of the never-ending phone calls. They offer crystal-clear calling quality to the users for extended virtual meets. The best part is they have a stylish appearance and are pretty affordable.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999