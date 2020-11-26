Noise Air Buds: Time to go hands-free and cord-free

They offer support to virtual voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Working from home for long hours and tired of the never-ending phone calls, you need a good pair of wireless earbuds. Noise, a homegrown connected lifestyle brand, founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, has an impressive line-up of products in the smart wearables and wireless earphones categories. Its new offering, Noise Air Buds, is a good pair of wireless earbuds, that offer good call quality and an enhanced 20-hour playtime at `2,499. The device can be purchased from the brand’s official website or Amazon.

Designed with a glossy finish, the Air Buds come with 13mm dynamic drive size, Bluetooth 5.0, an earbud capacity of 45mAh for high resolution audio and case battery capacity of 500mAh. The earbuds are available in white colour and come with a Type-C charging case. Company officials inform the Noise Air Buds are tailor-made to suit the ‘new normal’ today that can help users stay connected to everyone during work hours, workouts or while working in the house.

The extremely lightweight hands-free earbuds have IPX4 sweat resistance quality for those athletic spirits who want to enjoy their activities without any disruption. With a charging time of 1.2 hours, the full-touch control earbuds have a 20-hour long playtime for uninterrupted binge-watching/ music. They offer crystal-clear calling quality to the users for extended virtual meets.

Let me list some of the things I liked about the Noise Air Buds. One, the Air Buds 13mm dynamic drivers, when connected to the mobile or laptop, offer very good call quality with an additional control for the wireless earbuds with a single touch. They offer support to virtual voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. Two, with 20-hour battery life and 1.2 hours charging time, audio lovers and working professionals can enjoy all-day listening experience. Three, the Air Buds are elegant and quite comfortable in the ear; they are meant for extended usage. Plus, they are lightweight at just 4.5g.

All in all, the Noise Air Buds give very good sound quality, have stylish appearance and are pretty affordable. Time to say goodbye to bulky wires and log into the wireless world.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499