No YouTube Rewind this year because 2020 has been different

YouTube Rewind: This year, a lot of things are happening differently. Now, YouTube has joined the party and announced a decision that is meant to acknowledge that the year 2020 is different. This year, there would be no YouTube Rewind. YouTube Rewind is an end-of-the-year tribute that the Google-owned video streaming platform pays to trends, creators and moments that were the most impactful for YouTube. The company issued an official statement on Twitter to announce its decision to do away with the tradition this year.

YouTube has been doing end-of-the-year YouTube Rewind since 2010 as a way for it to be a celebration of the year that was. However, like the company said in its statement, “2020 has been different”. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world in the beginning of the year, the world came to a standstill as almost every country announced lockdowns to prevent its spread. The virus has also caused nearly 13 lakh deaths globally so far while a total of 5.27 crore people have been infected.

Considering all of this, YouTube has taken a stance that the year has been different and carrying it on like it is not would not be right.

However, the company stated that it was aware of a lot of good things that have occurred in 2020 and most of them were due to the people who tried to find different ways to entertain others, help them and lift up their spirits during this pandemic. It ended its statement by thanking such people for making a difference.