No! Using your laptop on your lap doesn’t make you infertile, says report

Does working with your laptop on your lap actually decreases the sperm count, or egg count? The answer is NO!

Almost all the jobs today that require the exchange of data, also require you to clank the keys in an unstoppable manner, either to finish a report before the deadline or to rectify a bug that mischievously barged into the executable code of an app, or many other possible things that are done on computers. One thing that has always clouded the minds of both men and women while lounging themselves comfortably with the laptop on the laps is the impact on the fertility. So, does working with your laptop on your lap actually decreases the sperm count, or egg count? The answer is NO!

According to a report by The Verge, doctors have unanimously denied the contention that working with your laptop while placing them on the lap or the area close to genitals affects men’s and women’s fertility. However, a doctor named Michael Eisenberg, a urologist and professor at Stanford University told The Verge that the external heat produced by the laptops poses a ‘minor risk’ to men. The heat cannot affect the fertility of men entirely, however, it could be one of the factors for loss of fertility in men who are already facing conception issues.

A study on infertility causes in men, cited by many doctors, points out that soaking in a hot tub for longer hours will lead to a fall in the sperm count. The laptops don’t produce as much heat as the hot tubs and, therefore, are unlikely to adversely impact the fertility in men. Women, on the other hand, have their reproductive organs inside the body, which aren’t as responsive to external heat. Men are, however, advised to work off a desk if they are worried about viable sperm count. Those who are not can continue using laptops the old way.