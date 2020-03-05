No Time To Die: Nokia’s first 5G phone will have a James Bond connection

The Nokia phone, which does not have a name yet, will feature in the 25th Bond film

Nokia’s first 5G phone will make an appearance in the next Bond film, No Time To Die, HMD Global has confirmed. Product placements are not uncommon but this may be the first time a brand is hyping up its soon-to-launch product before the release of the film, which by the way has been pushed back to November 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. HMD seems on schedule to launch the phone in question on March 19 during an on-ground event in London though.

HMD will briefly tease the phone in a 90-second promo video set to air on March 8, it has confirmed, although it is yet to be seen if we're going to get more than what we've already seen.

To recall, HMD Global chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas had teased the company’s first 5G Nokia phone at Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit in Hawaii, in December last year. Reports suggest it would be called the Nokia 8.2. HMD has confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 765 processor which comes with integrated 5G – suggesting it could be a mid-tier phone and not a true-blue flagship.

“Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform,” Sarvikas had said in a press statement post the Qualcomm Tech Summit.

HMD had also shared a sneak peek into the phone’s design showing off its curved back and circular camera module. Hallmark new-age Nokia features like PureDisplay and ZEISS-tuned optics are expected.

Its first 5G phone won’t be the only Nokia phone set to make a cameo in the next Bond film. HMD has confirmed it will be joined by the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 3310 feature phone.