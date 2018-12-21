No 1 Mi fan sale: Big discounts on Note 5 pro, Note 6 pro, Poco F1, Redmi 6

The top phones on offer include Redmi Note 5 pro, Redmi Note 6 pro, Redmi 6 and Poco F1.

Country’s largest smartphone seller Xiaomi is offering big discounts on its flagship smartphones and televisions under No 1 Mi fan sale. The Xiaomi sale continue between December 19 and December 21. The top phones on offer include Redmi Note 5 pro, Redmi Note 6 pro, Redmi 6 and Poco F1. The smart televisions on offer include Mi Led TV 4A and Mi 4k Android. The sale also puts on offer other Xiaomi products like Bluetooth speakers, earphones and Mi Bands.

Here’s a look at the top deals on offer

Redmi Note 6 pro

Both the variants of Redmi Note 6 pro are on offer. The 4GB, 64 GB variant is on offer with a discount of Rs 1,000 and is available at Rs 13,999. The 6 GB, 128 GB variant is available at a discount of Rs 2,000 and can be brought at a price of Rs 15,999 from Flipkart.

Redmi Note 5 pro

Redmi Note 5 pro, one of company’s highest selling phones in the present time, is available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB, 64 GB variant. The 6GB, 64 GB version is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 and can be brought at Rs 14,999.

Poco F1

All the three variants of POCO F1 are on offer. The 6 GB, 64 GB variant is available with a discount of Rs 2,000, and is available at Rs 19,999. The 6 GB, 128 GB variant is offering a massive discount of Rs 3,000 and is available at a price tag of Rs 21,999. The 8GB, 256GB variant is available with a massive Rs 5,000 discount and can be brought at Rs 25,999.

Mi Led TV 4A

The Mi Led TV 4A (80 cm) is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 at Rs 13,999. The 108 cm variant is available at a discount of Rs 4,000 and Rs 21, 999.

Redmi 6

Both the variants of Redmi 6 are on offer. The 3GB, 32 GB variant is on offer with a discount of Rs 5,00 and is available at Rs 8,444. The 3 GB, 64 GB variant is available at a discount of Rs 1,500 and can be brought at a price of Rs 8,999 from Flipkart.