NITI Aayog ties up with Intel, Amazon Web Services to accelerate digital innovation for public use

NITI Aayog has linked up with Intel and Amazon Web Services to establish a new experience studio as a hub for experimentation and collaboration with focus on agriculture, health care, and smart infrastructure.

The experience studio at NITI Aayog’s Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center will help showcase the application potential of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality, and robotics for use in the public sector.

The studio, which was inaugurated on Thursday, will serve as a hub for government, education, health care, and non-profit start-ups to showcase their solutions.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that effective collaboration and experimentation matter significantly when developing innovative solutions to address problems of scale in the country.”

“As the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC identifies societal challenges to address, it is important to embrace a culture of open innovation and working backwards from problem statements.”

NITI Aayog, a policy think tank for the Union government, will encourage start-ups to actively take part in the studio in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Centres and the Atal Innovation Mission.

Homegrown industry leaders such as MapMyIndia (geospatial solutions) and Raphe mPhibr (UAVs), global players such as Dassault Systemes are demonstrating their solutions at the studio.

“The studio… will be a hub for creativity, experimentation, and testing new ideas to solve challenges sourced from the community,” said Amazon Internet Services President (Public Sector), AWS India and South Asia, Rahul Sharma.

Prakash Mallya, on behalf of Intel India, said: “Cloud innovation is fundamental to unlocking the potential of future technologies to create scalable impact across sectors.”

The studio will adopt a hybrid working model to help virtual and workspaces to seamlessly collaborate.