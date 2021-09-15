Nintendo Switch update enables Bluetooth audio for hand-held console

Nintendo recently slashed prices of the Switch in the European market ahead of the rollout of an OLED variant

Nintendo’s latest OTA update will finally bring Bluetooth Audio streaming to Nintendo Lite and Nintendo Switch. The feature for the handheld console released over four years ago was a widely requested feature and the gaming giant has finally acceded to consumer demand.

“The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output,” the Japanese consumer electronics giant tweeted from its American Twitter account.

Once updated, a new Bluetooth menu will appear in the Nintendo Switch settings where one audio streaming device can be added at a time. While the Switch could technically provide the feature since its launch, Nintendo believes its limitations would make the new feature worthwhile.

According to information on Nintendo’s new support page, only two controllers can be connected to the console with a Bluetooth Audio device simultaneously connected. Another drawback is the Bluetooth audio being disconnected when local wireless communication features are connected, in all likelihood due to interference.

Although the Nintendo Switch allows 10 devices to be saved at a time, only one Bluetooth device can be paired at one time. The support page also mentions that there would be no Bluetooth microphone capability. There is also a disclaimer about latency with audio that can vary between Bluetooth devices.

If these limitations make pairing a Bluetooth audio device a hassle, there are plenty of third-party adapters specifically made for the Switch. Some of these also include built-in microphones.

Nintendo recently slashed prices of the Switch in the European market ahead of the rollout of an OLED variant. Announced in July, the new OLED variant of the hand-held console will hit the shelves on October 8. It will be compatible with all existing games made for Nintendo Switch.

The vanilla Nintendo Switch is now selling at £259.99 (approx. Rs 26,500), a £20 cut. The price in Europe has been slashed to €299.99 (approx. Rs 26,100) from €329.99 (approx. Rs 28,700). Nintendo is yet to reveal if the price cut will extend to other markets.