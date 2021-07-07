Nintendo Switch 2021 refresh brings OLED display, wide adjustable stand and enhanced audio: Price, availability and everything to know

The company has, however, listed the price at which the console would be sold on its website.

Nintendo Switch: After a long wait, Nintendo has finally announced a new model of its video gaming console Switch, and the company seems to have made it worth the wait. The Switch 2021 refresh has a larger 7-inch OLED display though resolution is still capped to 720p (1080p in dock mode). The internals remain largely the same as the original model, which was launched back in 2017, with the new model bringing a wider adjustable stand, enhanced audio and more storage space.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model).

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Price and availability

While Nintendo has announced the new Switch OLED, the model is set to go on sale starting October 8, later this year. The company has, however, listed the price at which the console would be sold on its website. The new Nintendo Switch OLED would be sold for $350. As expected, Nintendo is skipping India once again so your best bet to get it would be to rely on imports (either directly or through e-commerce websites like Amazon).

Switch OLED gaming console: Features

Switch OLED in itself would have a 7-inch 720p OLED display screen, and would be able to support 1080p quality via TV mode, even as rumours had suggested that new hardware would make it support 4K. But that does not seem to be true. Along with a built-in storage of 64GB, a significant increase from 32GB storage in previous models, the new console would also come with an adjustable table-top stand. The console would also provide better audio for tabletop as well as handheld play, and the new model has a new dock that has a built-in wired ethernet port.

As per the company, there have been no internal changes in Switch OLED as compared to the previous models, be it in terms of RAM or CPU. The battery life of the new model would be up to nine hours depending on the game the user plays, and this is the same as the original Nintendo Switch model.

The new model is, however, slightly longer and heavier as compared to the previous one, and it would support all the original Joy-Cons and all existing games. The model would be shipped in both black and white units, and the new dock would work with Switch OLED as well as Nintendo Switch.