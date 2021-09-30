Nintendo categorically denies developing a 4K Switch Pro, rebuffs reports

Console makers often distribute development kits to developers that feature the tools necessary in developing games ahead of launch. (Reuters)

Japanese consumer electronics major Nintendo has rebuffed reports that it was forcing developers to build 4K-resolution games for a potential “Switch Pro” handheld device. The catch, the report pointed, was that the device could be cancelled while still in development.

“A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true,” the company tweeted from its official handle.

In a recent report, Bloomberg said developers at 11 game companies, both big and small studios, were working on games with a Nintendo Switch 4K kit.

It is extremely rare that a big-name company comes out with an entire statement to rebuff news reports that paint it in a negative light. Nintendo not only blasted the report for being incorrect, it also clarified that there was only one Nintendo Switch iteration being developed.

“We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021,” the company said.

Bloomberg, however, is not backing down and remains standing by the report. Following the statement from Nintendo, the publication only added to the report an additional line about its denial.

Reports of Nintendo upgrading the Switch with 4K-graphics support have been doing the rounds for some time now. A Bloomberg report in May said the October hardware would provide 4K output when docked. Nintendo changed the design following component shortages stemming from the systemic disruptions caused by Covid-19, Bloomberg said, but after handing out the 4K-kits to the developers.

Console makers often distribute development kits to developers that feature the tools necessary in developing games ahead of launch.

The developers Bloomberg spoke to said they expected the 4K Switch games to be out in 2022. Bloomberg also reported that the 4K iteration was not expected before 2022.