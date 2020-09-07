Nimo Planet: Get productive with this India-made wearable

Nimo has competitors such as Google Glass, Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens and the Indian Jio Glass.

A wearable computing device with multi-screen capabilities, manufactured by a Kochi-based startup, is planning to take on tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Apple. Nimo Planet is betting big on the Qualcomm-based Smart Glass that enables a 60-inch display in 3-meter distance. With a motion of the head, the device can enable the user to experience up to six screens. It will be HD-equivalent display using waveguide display technology.

“We have seen tremendous transformation in sound technology. From bulky sound boxes kept in the corners of a room, we have moved to headphones that give hands-free high quality sound experience with very less power. We are going to do the same for display and personal computing,” says Rohildev Nattukallingal, founder and CEO, Nimo Planet.

Nimo has competitors such as Google Glass, Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens and the Indian Jio Glass. Nattukallingal said his device is lighter, has bigger display and is more economical than its competitors. It is a new experience that gives freedom to work from anywhere at any time with the ultimate comfort of working effectively with multi-screens, he added.

The smart glass has 64GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 6DOF head tracking. It runs on Planet OS, a unique and simple operating system developed by the team using Android Open Source Projects, which is highly optimised for low power architecture and simple to use. Planet OS supports productivity apps from the Planet Store. The user can interact with Planet OS using a smartphone with Nimo Planet App or existing Bluetooth mouse and keyboard.

The Nimo team has been working for the last seven years in the human machine interface and wearable technology area. Its first product was a smart ring called Neyya (formerly called Fin), which is a gesture based wireless device. Nattukallingal said his team was working in stealth mode for the past 30 months on the smart glass.

Nimo has started testing its beta glasses and will ship pre-production kits from January 2021.It hopes to ship the final version to customers by the second quarter of 2021.