New WhatsApp updates for Android: Dark mode, exciting themes, stickers soon!

WhatsApp’s dark mode feature has been a hot topic of discussion for the app’s fans for a long time. Users have been waiting to experience the dark mode theme, which is expected to roll out soon. According to WhatsApp-tracker WABetainfo, the Facebook-owned company is leaving no stone unturned to give users a glitch-free experience. WABetainfo also says in its latest post that the popular messaging platform is working to add more themes before the release of the latest update.

The Dark Mode theme has been one of the most anticipated features for WhatsApp users. Dark Mode theme is expected to help improve the battery performance of smartphones as the app will improve reading quality in low light conditions. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been testing the Dark Mode theme.

Another improvement that is expected in the upcoming update is stickers. There will be a bunch of new stickers for WhatsApp users, which they will be able to use soon after rollout by the WhatsApp administrators. WABetainfo tweeted that All Stickers Pack received a server-side update from WhatsApp. Users will have to open WhatsApp, then open the chat after which they will have to click on the stickers button. Following this, users will see a Plus icon and then they will come across the UPDATE option which will allow them to update all the stickers that they have been using.

All Stickers Packs received a server side update from WhatsApp!

Open WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon and you see "UPDATE" for all packs you have previously downloaded. Reasons of the update are actually unknown. Maybe some improvements.

However, it is important to note that the official release date for the Dark Mode theme has not been revealed by WhatsApp. Users may have to wait a bit longer to hear an official announcement from the popular messaging platform.