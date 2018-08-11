New WhatsApp update will allow users to retain chat history of blocked contacts – how to get

WhatsApp is rolling the latest Android beta version 2.18.246 which comes up with a revamped ‘Report’ tab.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has recently come up with many features to enhance user experience and also to combat fake news on the platform. Now, if a WABetaInfo report has to be believed, it may soon allow users to access the history of their blocked and reported contacts. WhatsApp is rolling the latest Android beta version 2.18.246 which comes up with a revamped ‘Report’ tab. The feature is available for both group and individual chats and will allow users to retrieve chat history of contacts they have blocked on the messaging application.

Earlier, the history of conversation used to get deleted along with the blocking of the contacts. The feature is only available for Android beta testers. However, a public roll-out is expected soon. If you are using the beta version, open the group or individual chat that you wish to report. In case of individual chat, click on the three dots menu and select view contact. Scroll down and click on Report.

For a group chat, click on the three-dotted menu on the top right. Then, click on View group info and select Report.

However, if you wish to check the availability of this feature in your device, you may need to block a contact for a while. This contact has to be someone with whom you had a previous conversation. Same can be done with a group.

If a user wants to avail the feature immediately, he has the option of enrolling in the company’s Android beta programme. Another way is to side-load the APK from APK Mirror. The feature comes as part of WhatsApp’s plan to provide flexible options to the user to choose between deleting and retaining chats for users that have been reported on the platform.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp was testing picture-in-picture video mode that will work for Instagram and YouTube.