New WhatsApp update gives more power to chat group admins: Here’s what has changed

WhatsApp has been working for a long time to improve the functioning of its chat groups and give more controls to the admins. In the past, it has introduced features such as Add to groups, Invite via link, and ability to add Group Description among others. The Facebook-owned company is now rolling out a new feature that offers more rights to group admins, as well as allows the admin to take the supreme authority for everything related to the group.

The new feature, first spotted by WABetaInfo, is now rolling out to Android, iOS, and Windows Phone users. However, the report has only mentioned the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.132 for Android that brings the new Group Settings aka Restrict Group feature. We were able to test the feature on our Android device, however, could not find it on iOS and Windows Phone platforms at the time of writing this piece.

The new WhatsApp Restrict Group feature, as the report calls it, gives the group admins superior controls to allow or disallow the other group members – both admin and non-admin – to edit the group info (description). The admin can either allow all the participants to edit the group info or just the group admins. Furthermore, there is another option to ‘Edit group admins’ where the admin can add or remove the participants from the admin’s post. These settings are only available to the group admins.

The ‘Restrict Group’ feature was last spotted in December last year on both Android and iOS platforms by WABetaInfo. However, in addition to the two features now available in the Group Settings, there were additional features reported, which are now said to roll out latest by May 6. Among the additional features spotted back in December is the ability to restrict non-admins from posting text, images, videos, GIFs, documents, voice messages, and live location while the admins can do that unrestricted. “They will be able to do nothing in the group, and a notification in the chat will appear,” says the report.