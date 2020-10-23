New WhatsApp update finally lets you mute those annoying chat groups forever

The feature has been under testing for a few months.

WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp allows users to mute chats forever! Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has now finally rolled out a new feature that the company had been testing for months. With this new update, both Android and iOS users would be able to mute chats forever. This feature has also been added to the web version of the platform.

The feature to mute chats is not new in itself. It is only an updated one. Earlier, users could choose to mute a chat for a period of eight hours, one week or a year. Now, the one year mute option has been replaced with 'Always'. This means that while earlier a chat muted for a year would be automatically unmuted after the year elapsed, now, when users choose to mute a chat using the 'Always' option, it would never be unmuted.

The update is not significant or major in any way, but for people dealing with a lot of chats that they do not wish to be notified about, the feature can be very helpful.

How to mute a chat on WhatsApp?

Muting a chat on WhatsApp is fairly simple. Users need to long press on the chat that they wish to mute. In case of Android users, once the chat is selected, they would be able to see the icon to mute it on top of the screen. iOS users would get a list menu at the bottom of the chat once they long press on it and would see the ‘Mute’ option.

In both OS platforms, once the mute option is selected, the users would get the option to choose the duration for which they want to mute it — eight hours, one week and always. Upon selecting the duration, the users are good to go and not worry about being disturbed by notifications from such chats.