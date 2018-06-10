New Whatsapp update: Check how Whatsapp Beta for Android v2.18.179 eases your life

Whatsapp has started labelling messages as ‘forwarded’ in its new update for Android beta users. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.179 ends confusion between the regular and forwarded ones by labelling “forwarded” messages.

Whatsapp Beta for Android v2.18.179: Whatsapp has started labelling messages as ‘forwarded’ in its new update for Android beta users. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.179 ends confusion between the regular and forwarded ones by labelling “forwarded” messages. The ‘forwarded’ label will be added to both the sender’s and recipient’s messages. The feature is now available to all the beta users of the Android platform while a broader rollout of Android stable build, iOS, and Windows Phone platforms is expected soon.

To see the newly added ‘Forwarded’ label, all you need to do is long-tap on a message in a chat – the message could be yours or the recipient’s. A few options will appear on top – where the contact name is shown. Now, tap on the right arrow denoting forward, followed by a tap on the contact, you want to forward the message to. After this, you need to tap on the Send icon at the bottom to send the messages. You can now jump to any of the chats that you forwarded the message to see the ‘Forwarded’ label.

This new update aims to create no issues when a user forwards a message to some contact. Earlier, there was no such indicator to differentiate between both the kinds of messages. While for some, this update doesn’t seem a good option as people might not like it as they don’t want their contacts to identify them as the ones who forward all the messages.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that that allows you to send a voice message with ‘locked recording’. With with update on WhatsApp, you can send voice recording with your hands being free. Until this update, in case you wanted to send a voice message, you need to hold an icon inside the chat. Now before the update came in, you could still send a voice message on WhatsApp by opening ‘Audio’ in the attached file tab.