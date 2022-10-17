New WhatsApp iOS update lets you react with emojis on status, check details

WhatsApp has released a new feature for its iOS users. The app version 22.21.75 on iOS now lets iPhone users react to status updates. Once the app has been updated from the App Store, users will be able to see all the changes which WhatsApp has mentioned in its catalogue in the App Store.

With the new update, iOS users will now be able to react to their status with up to eight emojis to choose from. These emojis include: Smiling Face with Heart eyes, Face with tears of joy, Face with open mouth, Crying face, Folded hands, Clapping hands, Party popper and hundred points.



In order to test this feature, users can open their status and swipe up. If they see the above-mentioned emojis then it means that their app has been updated.



WabetaInfo, a WhatsApp updates sharing website, reports that there might be a case where some users may not be able to see this update. It will still take some time for some users to receive this feature.



Apart from this update, WhatsApp now also allow its users to create and share a link for the WhatsApp call from the Calls tab. iPhone users using the app version 22.21.75 can already see this update. The same update also brings the ability to leave a group chat silently with only the admin being notified about it. This update also gives the group admin the power to delete others’ messages for everyone. All participants can see who deleted it.

only admins will now be notified when they leave a group apart from this group admins will now have the authority to delete others’ messages for everyone. Lastly, users will be able to undo ‘delete for me’ for a few seconds. The company has mentioned that all these will soon roll out in the coming weeks for its users. The updated app also allows users to undo “delete for me” for a few seconds. Note that these updates will roll out over a week.



WhatsApp is currently also working on several other features like the Twitter-like edit feature. With this feature, users will be able to edit messages within a specified time period. Once the message is edited, a timestamp will show up at the bottom of the message indicating when the last message was edited.

