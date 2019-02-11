New WhatsApp features will change how you interact with friends

New features on popular Facebook-owned messaging app Whatsapp are the centre of attention even as users wait with anticipation and skepticism for its integration with Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Reports say that these new WhatsApp features will be introduced on mobile along with the web version.

In a bid to expand its user base, WhatsApp is all set to launch new features in a few weeks that include fingerprint lock, audio picker, private reply, picture-in-picture and third-party keyboard stickers integration.

While Picture in picture feature will allow users to watch videos shared from YouTube and other platforms without leaving Whatsapp, other features are quite interesting too. Here they are –

Fingerprint authentication

This authentication system will let you lock the entire app rendering the third-party locking apps irrelevant. In addition, a new feature within the same is also under developments, report say. This will let users to block specific sections of WhatsApp, and it is said to be under development.

Third-party stickers integration in keyboard

Integration of stickers in the keyboard from third-party apps is also underway and it is being said that it will enable WhatsApp to read and send stickers which can be accessed through other keyboards. WhatsApp has collaborated with Google, reports say, in order to bring this stickers integration feature to Gboard and will also be enabled in other apps.

Audio picker

Audio picker will let users see any kind of album art along with the audio files, along with previewing the file before it is shared. As per the reports, the audio picker feature is being beta tested for Android.

Reply privately in group chats

Although many might see it as defeating the purpose of a group chat, this new feature is quite handy if users wish to send private messages to group members without the need to to adding their contact details to their contact list.

Show in Chat button

This new twist in the app will introduce a new button – ‘Show in Chat’ in the Shared Media menu. Clicking the said button will let users jump to the point in the chat where the image was originally shared; this feature is currently under development as well.

3D Touch support in Status

This new feature will enable you to sneakily read and view the status by contacts without them knowing that you have.

While the above mentioned new features have the users excited, the upcoming integration of the three big social apps owned by Facebook – Instagram Direct, Messenger and Whatsapp has left many wondering as to what it could mean for them as users.

Although, this can be said with some certainty that the integration will allow users to send messages to other users across these platforms without manually adding them on all platforms. However, this integration, if it ever happens, still might take nearly a year to come into being.