New WhatsApp feature will allow you to change background theme – Details here

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to change the background themes within the app. This update will be quite different from the WhatsApp dark mode which has been made available to all Android and iOS users. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to launch customised themes on its app which will be interesting for its customers. The blogger has, however, not divulged any details regarding the update.

Whatsapp too has not said anything on the update. So, users will have to wait for the confirmation which is expected to be out soon.

The popular messaging platform is also planning to bring boomerang videos to the app, a very popular feature on Instagram which is also owned by Facebook. Other than this, iPhone users across the globe will soon be able to send Memoji stickers. They are currently available for iPhone users who are using the beta version of the app. However, it is not clear when this update will be released by WhatsApp for users across the globe.

In another important update, Facebook-owned WhatsApp will allow users to post their WhatsApp status as their Facebook status as well. The status can be transferred from WhatsApp to Facebook by using API of both Android and iOS.

The popular messaging platform is used by over 400 million people in India. Their biggest user base is in India itself which is why the company gives so much importance to the country. It will be interesting to see how people react when these new updates are rolled out for users. WhatsApp comes out with updates for its users regularly. The company works on both iOS and Android platforms to make sure all its users are happy.