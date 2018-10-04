New variant of Vivo Y81 now in India; check price, features, specifications

​​​
Chinese player Vivo on Thursday launched the 4BG vartiant of its "Y81" smartphone with fingerprint unlocking and "FullView" display 2.0 in India at Rs 13,490.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 4, 2018 2:48 PM
Vivo Y81, Vivo Y81 price, Vivo Y81 feature, Vivo Y81 smartphone, Vivo Y81 review, Vivo Y81 colour Vivo has also announced festive offers on its other Y-Series smartphones including Y71i, Y83Pro, Y81 and the newly launched Y81 4GB variant. (Reuters)

Chinese player Vivo on Thursday launched the 4BG vartiant of its “Y81” smartphone with fingerprint unlocking and “FullView” display 2.0 in  India at Rs 13,490. The 3GB variant of Vivo “Y81” was launched in June for Rs 11,390 with a 6.22-inch screen and fueled by MediaTek OctaCore (Helio P22) processor along with 3260 mAh battery, the company said in a statement.  “Y81” sports a 13MP rear and 5MP front camera with modes including HDR, portrait bokeh, Artificial Intelligent (AI)-face beauty, palm capture and group selfie.

Vivo has also announced festive offers on its other Y-Series smartphones including Y71i, Y83Pro, Y81 and the newly launched Y81 4GB variant. “We want to continue the momentum and further enhance the customer experience by kick-starting the festive season with offers that add to the happiness to our consumers,” Jerome Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India said in a statement.

As part of the offers, the company is bringing cashbacks, no cost EMI options and Jio vouchers and offers both, online and offline.  As part of the “Make in India” initiative, all these devices have been manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, the company added.

