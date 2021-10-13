New updates! WhatsApp to soon roll out these new features for users; check details

WhatsApp is reportedly spotted working on a new feature that will allow users to convert their images into stickers (Photo: Reuters)

WhatsApp Updates: Facebook owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular and widely used app across the world. The platform helps billions of its users remain connected with their friends, family and close ones however far they live as long as they have the app installed in their Android/iOS phones. The popular messaging platform keeps bringing new updates every now and then to enhance the user’s experience. That’s what keeps the users hooked to WhatsApp. From ‘Send image as stickers’, to ‘manage backup size’, users will soon get to see these updates in their Android and iOS phones. Check details here.

1- Manage backup size

WhatsApp is currently seen working on the feature that will allow users to manage their chat backup size. Meaning, users can now exclude specific files, photos, documents from their cloud backup. The new update could, however, be limited to Android devices initially. And it could work with the backups that have been stored on Google Drive, reported WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. It has said that the instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on the dedicated ‘Manage backup size’ section to help users manage their backup size before uploading it to the cloud. The feature is currently at a testing stage and is yet to be introduced for beta testing.

???? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.21.7: what’s new? • A new way to manage the backup size is under development.

• WIll Google Drive stop offering the unlimited plan to store WhatsApp backups?https://t.co/88UCXrfZyX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2021

2- Pause voice recordings

Yes! You heard it right. WhatsApp users will soon be able to pause and continue recording the audio without having to delete or record another message or send the one that you might not want to send. We still don’t know when users can expect this feature but reports suggest that it will be available on iOS and Android devices in future beta updates. The mentioned feature is not even available for public beta testers till now.

WhatsApp is working on the ability to pause voice recordings! You can pause voice recordings to resume them later in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS!https://t.co/7FN5KLASzn — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 9, 2021

3- Custom privacy settings

This feature is again under development and will be available in future updates. WhatsApp is planning to bring the “My contacts except” options for “Last Seen” for its users. As per WABetaInfo, the same has been planned for “Profile Picture”. Meaning, users on WhatsApp will soon be able to decide who can see their profile picture and last scene without having to delete the contact. You can have the contact saved in your device and yet the person won’t be able to see your last seen or profile status.

???? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.21.2: what’s new? WhatsApp is planning to introduce the “My contacts except…” privacy option for your profile picture too!https://t.co/1bLmvluuYo — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 6, 2021

4- Send images as stickers

WhatsApp is reportedly spotted working on a new feature that will allow users to convert their images into stickers. But this will happen only on the desktop app. The company has said that the new feature is currently at the developing stage and it’s not yet available for beta testers, reported WABetaInfo. Currently, there is no official announcement made by WhatsApp as to when it intends to bring the new update live for its desktop users.

5- WhatsApp Community

Social media giant Facebook owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature called Community. The feature could help users provide a better group chat/conversation experience. The company has so far not made any official announcement about the new feature but reports suggest it could soon be rolled out for users. The feature is yet to be introduced for beta testing.