New update in Instagram – Find out what it is

What Instagram users must know. (Reuters)

With the new update in Instagram, emojis have become more accessible.

Instagram has now added personalized emoji shortcuts to its app, placing your most used emoji above your keyboard. The new feature for Android and iOS has been in public testing since May.

The feature will exclusively focus on the comment section, considering that a huge number of people prefer commenting with emojis. The emoji bar will not appear in other areas like responding to a story or captioning your own posts.

The photo and video-sharing social networking service have been introducing a lot of new features lately. Earlier this month, it added six new Superzoom effects to make your Stories more dramatic.