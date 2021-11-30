New Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Tesla CEO Elon Musk hails Indian-origin talent in US tech

Agarwal joined Twitter in 2011, becoming Chief Technical Officer in 2017 (although the announcement was made in March 2018).

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk heaped praise on the Indian-origin talent that has assumed leadership role in the US after Parag Agrawal’s appointment as Twitter CEO.

Replying to a tweet on how some of the world’s top tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM are helmed by Indian-origin people, Musk said: “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”

Agrawal, 37, became the latest in a long line of Indian-origin persons to take over a major tech company in the US. He follows in the footsteps of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google-parent Alphabet, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The likes of Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, and George Kurian, president and CEO of data storage company NetApp, have also emerged as frontrunners as Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in the US.

On Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that Agarwal would take over as company CEO while announcing his departure. Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter, steered the microblogging website during the tumultuous regime of Donald Trump and also survived an ouster bid in 2020.

However, Agarwal takes over at a time when the company is looking to steer away from battles over free speech and towards growth. The company has also come under fire for failing to stop the proliferation of fake news on the platform.

Agarwal joined Twitter in 2011, becoming Chief Technical Officer in 2017 (although the announcement was made in March 2018).

Speaking about his successor in his mail to employees, Dorsey wrote: “He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.”

In his letter to employees posted on Twitter, Agarwal wrote: “The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before.”

“It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters. Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential.”