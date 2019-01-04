New To Airtel? Rs 76 FRC pack offers data and talk time

In a bid to attract new customers, Airtel has launched a new Rs 76 FRC pack. The new prepaid recharge pack, with validity lasting 28 days, will give Airtel users Rs 26 of talk time along with 100MB of data, according to Telecom Talk. However, unlike most data and voice combo plans, the voice calls in this recharge pack are not free and will be charged at 60 paise per minute.

Airtel’s new Rs 76 first-recharge pack comes after the FRC packs of Rs 178, Rs 229, Rs 344, Rs 495, and Rs 559 were rolled out last year. Airtel, expanding its First Recharge (FRC) portfolio, is now offering as much as 126GB of 4G data with Rs 559 First Recharge pack to its new customers, the Telecom Talk report said.

In September 2018, the telecom giant had released five new recharge plans under its FRC portfolio which included Rs 178, Rs 229, Rs 344, Rs 495, and Rs 559 options for the first-time Airtel subscribers. The Rs 178 recharge for new Airtel users offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 daily SMSes for 28 days. The Rs 599 recharge option comes with benefits of 1.4GB daily data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMSes for 90 days.

Users must note that all things good do come with terms and conditions and so are pocket-friendly first recharge prepaid packs by Airtel. The voice calling in the offering is only for normal usage and an Airtel subscriber is found misusing the unlimited voice calling, then that customer can say goodbye to those benefits as they will be taken off from that their mobile number.

Apart from this, these prepaid plans are only available through the My Airtel app or website and at the time of availing the SIM card.