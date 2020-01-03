New Telegram update: Change theme, app colour on Android, iOS

This new feature will allow users to schedule a message and send the recipient a message when he/she comes online.

Telegram recently came out with a new update that allows users to change the background and theme of the app. The latest update by Telegram will be available for Android as well as iOS users. With the update of Theme Editor 3.0, users will have all the new features and it will also give users the option to even change the background colour as well the colour of the app on both iOS and Android smartphones. The messaging app also allows users to change the background patterns on the chat as well.

In an official statement released by Telegram, the company has said that a new feature “Send WhenOnline” is also available now. This new feature will allow users to schedule a message and send the recipient a message when he/she comes online. The catch here is that users will only be able to use this feature if they can see when the recipient is online on the app.

Android users will also be able to enjoy the Night mode feature which is yet to be made available for iOS users. iPhone users will be able to see the used storage and can clear cache from the app with a single click. This will help them to make sure that a lot of free space is available on the app.

Telegram has upgraded the location sharing services on the app. Previously, users had to scroll up and down to add their location which was a bit of a hassle which is no longer going to be an issue as a simple tap on the map will help you send your location.

Telegram was launched in 2013 by Nikolai Durov and Pavel Durov and currently has a user base of over 200 million active users across the globe.