New tech frontiers: We’re just in the dawn of the edge computing age, says Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies

At the recently concluded virtual Dell Technologies Summit 2021, Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, highlighted the fact that if we look around the world, whichever field a business operates in, they all have one thing in common— and that is an enormous amount of data.

“The amount of data in the world just keeps growing, the amount of time that it takes for the amount of data in the world to double keeps shrinking, because everything in the world is becoming intelligent, and now connected with 5G and low latency networks. The plot of any organisation is to use all of that to create competitive advantage and create success. And that requires new capabilities, new tools, new infrastructure,” said Dell.

According to him, software has played a key role in the accelerating pace of innovation and its distribution. Moving forward, distributed computing as we know it today, is expected to become even more distributed and the company has taken on the role of simplifying this.

Being in the dawn of the edge computing age, with technology becoming intelligent, there is a risk of creating complexities with the creation of an enormous number of silos; more data, more locations, more use cases. To curb these issues, Dell Technologies is working to integrate and bring together advanced solutions for their customers. Customers are said to be adopting the company’s APEX solutions for the sheer reason that they do not want to be system integrators and instead want a single provider who can provide all these solutions. These services are helping them focus more on their data, applications, as well as on creating a competitive advantage for themselves.

Speaking on the India opportunity for Dell Technologies, Michael Dell said, “India has had an unbelievable couple of decades here, in terms of growth, and Dell’s been able to participate in that in a big way. It’s a very important country for Dell. And having said all that, I think it’s still just at the beginning, and there’s a long, long way for India to go on its digitalisation journey, and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

During the event, Dell Technologies also announced new telecom software, solutions and services. Through this, the company aims to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge.

Alongside the launch, Saurabh Tewari, director & chief technology officer, Dell Technologies India said, “With the launch of 5G in India, consumers are anticipating mobile networks, which will support applications requiring significantly higher bandwidths with much lower latencies. Network workloads will become increasingly more demanding and complex, from the core to the edge, across all segments.”

Understanding this, Dell Technologies has introduced new platforms, solutions and services, to accelerate highly flexible, open and cloud-native network deployments. These will create new and previously unrealisable use cases and revenue opportunities at the edge. “Our Bare Metal Orchestration platforms will provide customers with an agile and cost-effective way to deploy and manage open network infrastructure, across diverse and challenging landscapes. These are exciting times, as we take part in the reinvention of the 5G landscape in India, with our customers,” he added.

The Bare Metal Orchestrator telecom software by the company is said to offer the breadth and scale that is required to automate the deployment and management of servers across locations to support ORAN and 5G deployments. Through this, CSPs will be able to discover, as well as inventory servers, deploy software, no matter where they reside in the network.

Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business, said, “As server technology proliferates through increasingly open telecom networks, the industry sees an immediate and growing need for remote lifecycle management of a highly distributed compute fabric. Bare Metal Orchestrator gives communication services providers an easier way to deploy and manage open network infrastructure while saving costs and time, allowing them to focus on delivering new and differentiated services to their customers.”