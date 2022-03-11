New OxygenOS12 Update Brings In New Features, Irons Out Bugs in OnePlus Phones

OxygenOS 12, added a whole new dimension to the OnePlus phone experience.

What has marked OnePlus phones as different from anything the competition has to offer has not just been their hardware, but the software that runs on top of it. The Never Settling brand has made the software that powers phones its forte. A huge reason why every single OnePlus device runs so smoothly is because of OxygenOS, an interface OnePlus has designed and optimised for its phones.

OxygenOS 12, added a whole new dimension to the OnePlus phone experience. It brought with it a number of tweaks and optimisations. OnePlus has added some more touches to it with a new update to OxygenOS 12 – the C.44 update. The new OxygenOS 12 update brings not only a host of new features to OnePlus devices, but also fixes a few issues that had cropped up in the past. All while maintaining the clean, uncluttered UI that the OS is known for. This update has been rolled out over the air to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, with some of the features being available only in specific regions.

The difference strikes you the moment you boot up your updated OnePlus device. Icons have improved textures, and look better thanks to a design inspired by brand-new materials, and blending of lights and layers. The Dark Mode has now three adjustable levels, giving users more control over the sort of light level they would like. Swiping down from the top right of the display will also reveal an improved Shelf. There are new cards for earphone controls and the OnePlus Watch (letting you see health data by just a swipe), and access to the OnePlus Scout right from the Shelf itself, allowing you to search for anything on your OnePlus device. There are also new style options for cards, letting you change how they appear.

There are some new touches to the Gallery app too. Users can now switch between different layouts by a simple two-finger pinch gesture. There is also intelligent recognition of best quality images as well as cropping of thumbnails based on content, all of which makes the Gallery a much more pleasing sight. The always on display (AOD) has been tweaked as well. OnePlus’ Canvas AOD adds new styles of lines and colors, giving you more control over the appearance of the locked screen.

This new update also brings the Work-Life Balance (WLB) feature to all users, reflecting OnePlus’ commitment to democratising technology. All users with the new update will be able to switch seamlessly between Work and Life modes, leading to healthier lifestyles. Work Life Balance 2.0, automatically switches between Work and Life mode, based on location, Wi-Fi network and time, and also adds customised app notification profiles.

The update also speeds up various functions of OnePlus devices and optimises their performance. It improves the camera startup speed, optimises response speed while shooting videos and also optimises image effects on the rear camera. Face recognition has also been improved for better face unlocking. Among the issues that have been resolved are a scrolling problem in the notification bar, a slightly abnormal display issue in the notification bar during gaming, and better access to 5G networks in some regions.

OnePlus had recently confirmed that OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS would remain independent entities. The significant update to OxygenOS 12 shows just why the UI has such a massive following. It not only comes with great features but also with regular and timely updates.